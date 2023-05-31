Only three Serie A clubs can afford to sign Verratti

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has already announced his plans to return to the Italian league.

In this case, as writes source, few in the Serie A can afford to pay a huge salary to the player, which he receives in Paris - 11 million euros per year.

The publication La Repubblica notes that only Napoli, Inter and Juventus will be able to meet the player's requirements.

Interestingly, Verratti has not played a single match in Serie A. He moved to PSG in 2012 after playing in the Italian Serie B.