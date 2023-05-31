EN RU
Only three Serie A clubs can afford to sign Verratti

Only three Serie A clubs can afford to sign Verratti

Today, 03:00
Only three Serie A clubs can afford to sign Verratti Photo: PSG twitter

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has already announced his plans to return to the Italian league.

In this case, as writes source, few in the Serie A can afford to pay a huge salary to the player, which he receives in Paris - 11 million euros per year.

The publication La Repubblica notes that only Napoli, Inter and Juventus will be able to meet the player's requirements.

Interestingly, Verratti has not played a single match in Serie A. He moved to PSG in 2012 after playing in the Italian Serie B.

