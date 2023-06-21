One of the leaders of Milan will move to Newcastle

Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali and the Italian national team will move to Newcastle, according to Italian insider Nicolo Schira on his Twitter.

According to the source, the player signed a contract with the English club until the summer of 2028. The player's salary will be seven million euros per year. Newcastle will pay about 50 million euros for the Italian.

Tonali, 23, has made 48 appearances for Milan in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing ten assists.