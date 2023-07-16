One of the leaders of "Barcelona" can go to "Al-Hilal" from Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is reportedly interested in Barcelona winger and Brazilian national team player Raphinha, according to Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the Saudi club is considering acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. Barcelona is willing to sell the Brazilian, but they are seeking a fee of at least €40 million. However, Al-Hilal will still need to convince Rafinha to make the move as he prefers to stay in Europe.

Raphinha, 26, has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2022. He joined the Catalan club from Leeds United, with the transfer fee amounting to €58 million. He has made a total of 50 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists. During his time with Barcelona, he won the Spanish La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. Previously, he has also played for Avaí, Vitória Guimarães, Sporting, and Rennes.

Since 2021, Raphinha has been representing the Brazilian national team. He has earned 16 caps, scoring five goals and providing four assists. He has also received two yellow cards.