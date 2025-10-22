ES ES FR FR
Once Again Without Cristiano? Will Ronaldo Play in the AFC Champions League 2 Match?

Will the legend take the field?
Football news Today, 09:13
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Once Again Without Cristiano? Will Ronaldo Play in the AFC Champions League 2 Match? Getty Images

Al Nassr have travelled to India for their third-round match in the AFC Champions League 2, and it’s now confirmed whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in this game.

Details: Al Nassr have announced their starting lineup for the clash against Goa, and Jorge Jesus’s selection reveals that the legendary Portuguese forward is not included. Moreover, Ronaldo won’t play at all, as he’s been left out of the squad entirely. In addition, neither Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman, nor João Félix will start the match — all three are on the bench.

Al Nassr face Goa in the third round of the AFC Champions League 2 and will return to domestic action a few days later, on October 25, when they take on Al-Hazem in the Saudi Pro League.

Reminder: In Portugal’s capital, Lisbon, two global sporting icons recently met face-to-face — Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The two enjoyed a friendly conversation at one of the city’s tennis clubs.

