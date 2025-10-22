Once Again Without Cristiano? Will Ronaldo Play in the AFC Champions League 2 Match?

Will the legend take the field?

Al Nassr have travelled to India for their third-round match in the AFC Champions League 2, and it’s now confirmed whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in this game.

Details: Al Nassr have announced their starting lineup for the clash against Goa, and Jorge Jesus’s selection reveals that the legendary Portuguese forward is not included. Moreover, Ronaldo won’t play at all, as he’s been left out of the squad entirely. In addition, neither Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman, nor João Félix will start the match — all three are on the bench.

📋Here’s how we go to game tonight pic.twitter.com/9i2zQ3xyml — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) October 22, 2025

Al Nassr face Goa in the third round of the AFC Champions League 2 and will return to domestic action a few days later, on October 25, when they take on Al-Hazem in the Saudi Pro League.

