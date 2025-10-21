Legendary status off the charts! Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic make headlines with high-profile meeting in Lisbon
The athletes exchanged gifts
Football news Today, 12:28Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/Djoko_UTD/status/1980565356608647460
In the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, two titans of world sport met face-to-face—Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.
Details: The athletes enjoyed a friendly conversation at one of the city's tennis clubs.
Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion and currently ranked world No. 5, exchanged memorable gifts with Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The two sporting icons signed each other's jerseys, leaving brief messages filled with mutual good wishes for future success.
Reminder: Cristiano Ronaldo's son has been called up to the Portugal national team.