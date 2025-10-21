ES ES FR FR
Legendary status off the charts! Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic make headlines with high-profile meeting in Lisbon

The athletes exchanged gifts
Today, 12:28
Steven Perez
In the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, two titans of world sport met face-to-face—Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Details: The athletes enjoyed a friendly conversation at one of the city's tennis clubs.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion and currently ranked world No. 5, exchanged memorable gifts with Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The two sporting icons signed each other's jerseys, leaving brief messages filled with mutual good wishes for future success.

