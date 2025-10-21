ES ES FR FR
Family legacy! Cristiano Ronaldo's son receives call-up to Portugal national team

Ronaldo Jr. set to play for Portugal U-16 squad.
Football news Today, 03:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The son of the legendary Portuguese star is embarking on his own journey in international football.

Details: Today it was announced that 15-year-old Ronaldo Jr. has received his first ever call-up to the Portugal U-16 national team, which is set to compete in an upcoming tournament in Turkey against England, Wales, and the hosts, Turkey.

This marks Ronaldo Jr.'s debut call-up to the national side at this age level.

Ronaldo Jr. has already represented Portugal at the U-15 level, where he made 4 appearances and netted 2 goals.

Currently Ronaldo Jr. plays for the youth team of Saudi club Al Nassr—the same club where his legendary father plies his trade.

