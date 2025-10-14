Incredible! Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Yet Another Record

Another milestone conquered.

In the fourth round of World Cup qualifying, Portugal hosted Hungary — and their superstar once again made history.

Details: In the 22nd minute, Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net, marking his 40th goal in World Cup qualifiers. With that strike, he became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifying history, surpassing Carlos Ruiz.

At the end of the first half, the legendary Portuguese forward scored once again, bringing his tally to 41 goals.

That goal also brought Ronaldo’s career tally to 948, leaving him just 52 goals shy of reaching the extraordinary 1,000-goal mark.

Reminder: The 40-year-old Al-Nassr and Portugal forward, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, became the first footballer in history to reach billionaire status.