Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Champions League Predictions Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025

Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Melbourne City FC vs Buriram United prediction Photo: x.com/MelbourneCity/ Author unknownn
Melbourne City FC Melbourne City FC
AFC Champions League (Round 3) 21 oct 2025, 03:45
- : -
World,
Buriram United Buriram United
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+0.5)
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the third round of the AFC Champions League main stage, Melbourne City will face Buriram United. The match will be held in Australia on Tuesday, October 21. Kick-off is scheduled for 09:45 Central European Time. I suggest a bet on the winner of this clash.

Match preview

In the 2025/26 season, Melbourne City continues to be one of the powerhouses of Australian football. Last campaign, the team claimed the Australian championship for the second time in its history, and now looks to cement its success on the international stage.

Under head coach Aurelio Vidmar, Melbourne City has already kicked off the A-League campaign, drawing with Sydney Wanderers. However, their international form has been shaky, suffering two defeats in the AFC Champions League: a 0-2 loss to Hiroshima and a dramatic 0-1 against Vissel Kobe, with the decisive goal coming in the dying minutes.

Significant blows for Melbourne included the absence of Max Caputo, who was away with the Australia U-20 team at the World Cup, as well as injuries to Andreas Kuhn and Mathew Leckie. These factors hit the team's attacking potential hard, a weakness clearly exposed in their Champions League outings.

All three have now returned to the squad and put in a solid performance against the Wanderers. Caputo scored from a Kuhn assist, a combination that should restore confidence ahead of this crucial Champions League encounter.

Buriram United continues to dominate Thai football, holding on to the top spot in the domestic league. The team is chasing its fifth consecutive league title, though faces fierce competition from rivals.

In the 2025/26 season, Buriram leads the standings after seven matches, but results on the continental stage have been less convincing, especially away from home.

They snatched a win over Johor in the opening round, but then suffered a heavy defeat away to Seoul. Buriram's attacking play leaves much to be desired, though a playoff berth should still be within reach.

This underlines the club's stability and experience in international competitions. The coaching staff continues to fine-tune tactical setups and prepare the squad for tough battles. Against Melbourne City, Buriram United will be eager to end their away woes.

Match facts

  • Melbourne are winless in four consecutive matches.
  • Buriram have conceded in seven straight away games.
  • Melbourne average 1.4 goals per home game, while Buriram average 1.6 goals per away fixture.

Probable lineups

  • Melbourne City: Beach, Atkinson, Ferreira, Suprijen, Behich, Leckie, Trevin, Kuhn, Rashani, Kanamori, Caputo.
  • Buriram United: Etheridge, Hemviboon, Dougall, Bauer, Walsh, Pattinama, Bunmathan, Zul, Jaided, Zul, Bissoli.

H2H

The sides have met twice before, with each team recording an away victory.

Prediction

The bookmakers have the home side as favorites, but Melbourne have yet to impress at the start of the international campaign. Buriram look capable of pulling off an upset, so my tip is to back the visitors with a +0.5 goal handicap.

Prediction on game W2(+0.5)
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
