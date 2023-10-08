Onana is unwilling to participate in the African Cup of Nations

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 09:40
Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana is reluctant to represent the Cameroonian national team in the African Cup of Nations. According to ESPN, the goalkeeper intends to focus on his duties with the "Red Devils" and demonstrate his commitment to the club.

Sources indicate that the Cameroonian goalkeeper is currently in a low morale state due to his poor performance in recent matches. It's worth noting that in his 10 appearances for Manchester United, Onana has conceded 18 goals.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old goalkeeper spent the previous season with Inter Milan, reaching the final of the Champions League with them. Manchester United paid €52.5 million for his transfer. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €35 million.

Just a reminder, yesterday Manchester United defeated Brentford in the eighth round of the English Premier League.

Manchester United Premier League England
