RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Onana is once again contemplating the conclusion of his international career

Onana is once again contemplating the conclusion of his international career

Football news Today, 12:21
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Onana is once again contemplating the conclusion of his international career Onana is once again contemplating the conclusion of his international career

Manchester United goalkeeper and Cameroon national team player Andre Onana is once again considering ending his international career, as reported by DailyMail.

Onana returned to Manchester United from the Africa Cup of Nations, where he played only one match. The lack of playing time and a reported conflict with the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation have prompted Onana to contemplate retiring from the national team.

It's worth noting that Onana had previously prematurely left the national team due to disagreements with coach Rigobert Song regarding the style of play during the 2022 World Cup. After that incident, he announced his departure, but later reversed his decision just before the AFCON 2024.

Andre Onana joined the English club Manchester United on July 20, 2023, for £43 million, signing a five-year contract. In other news, Manchester United and England national team striker Marcus Rashford missed training after poor health forced him to postpone his return to Manchester.

However, according to DailyMail, the main reason could be his attendance at Thompsons Garage club in Belfast midweek. There are social media posts confirming Rashford's presence at the club on Wednesday evening.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Cameroon Premier League England
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22 Football news Today, 11:00 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22
Barcelona is preparing a squad reboot after Xavi's departure Football news Today, 08:20 Barcelona is preparing a squad reboot after Xavi's departure
Girl of the Day. Beautiful girlfriend of the Australian Open quarter-finalist (PHOTO) Tennis news Today, 05:19 Girl of the Day. Beautiful girlfriend of the Australian Open quarter-finalist (PHOTO)
Ivory Coast wins in penalty shootout and advances to AFCON quarterfinals Football news Yesterday, 17:58 Ivory Coast wins in penalty shootout and advances to AFCON quarterfinals
Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each Football news Yesterday, 15:09 Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each
Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes Football news Yesterday, 13:58 Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:21 Onana is once again contemplating the conclusion of his international career Football news Today, 12:02 The Tottenham manager said whether would be any transfers before the closure of transfer window Football news Today, 11:09 "I know something else from inside". Benitez hints at a secret reason for Jurgen Klopp's resignation Football news Today, 11:00 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22 Football news Today, 10:34 Breaking. Roma has loaned the defender from RB Leipzig Basketball news Today, 10:27 EuroLeague 2023-24: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Football news Today, 10:24 A Serie A club has entered the race for the midfielder from Borussia Dortmund Football news Today, 10:19 Chelsea's manager provided insights into the status of injured players within the team Football news Today, 10:05 Barcelona lost yet another key player for an indefinite period Football news Today, 10:00 Manchester United is preparing for active transfers in the summer
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Kortrijk prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today St Pauli vs Fortuna prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Morocco vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Hockey Today San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024