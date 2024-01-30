Onana is once again contemplating the conclusion of his international career

Manchester United goalkeeper and Cameroon national team player Andre Onana is once again considering ending his international career, as reported by DailyMail.

Onana returned to Manchester United from the Africa Cup of Nations, where he played only one match. The lack of playing time and a reported conflict with the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation have prompted Onana to contemplate retiring from the national team.

It's worth noting that Onana had previously prematurely left the national team due to disagreements with coach Rigobert Song regarding the style of play during the 2022 World Cup. After that incident, he announced his departure, but later reversed his decision just before the AFCON 2024.

Andre Onana joined the English club Manchester United on July 20, 2023, for £43 million, signing a five-year contract. In other news, Manchester United and England national team striker Marcus Rashford missed training after poor health forced him to postpone his return to Manchester.

However, according to DailyMail, the main reason could be his attendance at Thompsons Garage club in Belfast midweek. There are social media posts confirming Rashford's presence at the club on Wednesday evening.