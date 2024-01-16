RU RU NG NG
Onana is again unhappy with the attitude of Cameroon's coaches towards him

Onana is again unhappy with the attitude of Cameroon's coaches towards him

Football news Today, 06:06
Yasmine Green
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is dissatisfied with the decision of the Cameroonian national team coaching staff, which did not include him in the squad for the first match of the Africa Cup of Nations against Guinea (1:1).

"What the hell did I fly on a charter for if they didn't even plan to let me onto the field?" exclaimed Onana upon arriving at the team's camp, as reported by Daily Mail.

The day before, Onana played for his club against Tottenham in the English Premier League, and to be able to play for the national team, he flew to Ivory Coast on a special flight. However, the starting goalkeeper against Guinea was Fabrice Ondoa from the French club Nimes.

This is not the first conflict between Onana and the head coach of the Cameroonian national team, Rigobert Song. During the 2022 World Cup, Onana was excluded from the squad after the first match against Switzerland (0-1). Song was unhappy with the goalkeeper's overly bold playing style. After that, Onana even announced his retirement from the national team, but eventually returned.

In the next round, Cameroon will face the Senegalese national team.

Cameroon
