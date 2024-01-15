Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon and Guinea played to a draw
In the first round of Group C, Cameroon faced Guinea. The match took place on Monday, January 15.
Guinea took the lead at the start of the match with a goal from Mohamed Bayo in the tenth minute. Despite Cameroon having much more ball possession, they did not manage to register a shot on target throughout the first half. Fortune favored the Cameroonians as Guinea was reduced to ten men just before halftime, with Kamano receiving a straight red card.
Immediately after the break, Cameroon capitalized on this advantage. In the 51st minute, Frank Mhagri equalized the score. Despite Cameroon continuing to dominate possession, they couldn't secure a victory. The teams settled for a 1-1 draw.
AFCON. First Round
Cameroon - Guinea - 1:1
Goals: 0:1 - 10 Bayo, 1:1 - 51 Mhagri