Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon and Guinea played to a draw

In the first round of Group C, Cameroon faced Guinea. The match took place on Monday, January 15.

Guinea took the lead at the start of the match with a goal from Mohamed Bayo in the tenth minute. Despite Cameroon having much more ball possession, they did not manage to register a shot on target throughout the first half. Fortune favored the Cameroonians as Guinea was reduced to ten men just before halftime, with Kamano receiving a straight red card.

Immediately after the break, Cameroon capitalized on this advantage. In the 51st minute, Frank Mhagri equalized the score. Despite Cameroon continuing to dominate possession, they couldn't secure a victory. The teams settled for a 1-1 draw.

⌚️ FULL-TIME!



It's a draw as Cameroon and Guinea share the points after an intense contest. 🤝#CMRGUI | #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/7WyP7jsdkb — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 15, 2024

AFCON. First Round

Cameroon - Guinea - 1:1

Goals: 0:1 - 10 Bayo, 1:1 - 51 Mhagri