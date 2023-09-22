Oliver Kahn could get a job in Saudi Arabia

World football legend Oliver Kahn may get a job in Saudi Arabia.

According to Bild, the former goalkeeper of the German national team has received an offer to become a top manager of the local club Al-Hilal.

It is interesting that in mid-September Kahn personally came to Saudi Arabia, where he visited the location of this club.

The source also drew attention to the fact that Oliver had already collaborated with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), which happened in 2017. Then he was involved in the implementation of some football projects.

Until recently, namely until May 2023, Oliver Kahn worked at Bayern. He served as the club's executive director. Then the Munich team also said goodbye to sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

The media associated the departure of eminent specialists with the team's failures in the German Cup and Champions League, despite the fact that Bayern eventually won the national championship.