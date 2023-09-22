RU RU NG NG
Main News Oliver Kahn could get a job in Saudi Arabia

Oliver Kahn could get a job in Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 04:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Oliver Kahn could get a job in Saudi Arabia Oliver Kahn could get a job in Saudi Arabia

World football legend Oliver Kahn may get a job in Saudi Arabia.

According to Bild, the former goalkeeper of the German national team has received an offer to become a top manager of the local club Al-Hilal.

It is interesting that in mid-September Kahn personally came to Saudi Arabia, where he visited the location of this club.

The source also drew attention to the fact that Oliver had already collaborated with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), which happened in 2017. Then he was involved in the implementation of some football projects.

Until recently, namely until May 2023, Oliver Kahn worked at Bayern. He served as the club's executive director. Then the Munich team also said goodbye to sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

The media associated the departure of eminent specialists with the team's failures in the German Cup and Champions League, despite the fact that Bayern eventually won the national championship.

Related teams and leagues
Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Yesterday, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Yesterday, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:54 Liverpool have found a replacement for Salah Football news Today, 04:30 Harry Kane names two Bayern players who surprised him Football news Today, 04:00 Oliver Kahn could get a job in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 03:30 They didn’t even congratulate: Messi spoke negatively about PSG Football news Today, 03:00 Kroos and Modric are disappointed with their situation at Real Madrid Football news Today, 02:30 Messi spoke about the most important trophies in his career Football news Today, 02:00 Barcelona and Xavi agreed on a new contract Football news Today, 01:30 Jurgen Klopp sets new Liverpool record with latest win in Europe Football news Today, 01:00 A famous coach explained Mudryk’s failure at Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 23:50 Messi spoke about what he will do after finishing his football career
Sport Predictions
Football Today Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Genoa: prediction and betting tipson September 22, 2023 Football Today Birmingham vs QPR prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Monaco vs Nice prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Alaves vs Athletic predictios and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Milan vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023