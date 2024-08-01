Olise replacement. Crystal Palace sign Marseille winger

Former Watford star Ismaila Sarr has returned to the English Premier League after a year away.

Crystal Palace officially announced today the signing of Sarr from Marseille for a transfer fee of €15 million. The Senegalese player is expected to replace Michael Olise, who moved to Bayern Munich this summer.

Ismaila Sarr joined Marseille last summer from Watford. In the past season, he scored 5 goals and provided 6 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Last season, Crystal Palace finished in tenth place.