Oleksandr Zinchenko one step away from joining Nottingham Forest
It appears the 28-year-old Ukrainian is set to switch clubs this summer.
Details: According to David Ornstein, Nottingham Forest have managed to submit the paperwork for a loan agreement with Arsenal for Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Reports indicate that Nottingham registered the transfer at 19:00, confirming both the legality and the high likelihood of the move.
Sources say Forest turned to the Ukrainian after a last-minute deal for Atlético Madrid defender Javi Galán collapsed on deadline day.
Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Arsenal in 2022 from Manchester City for €35 million. Since then, he has played 91 matches for the Gunners, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists.
His current contract with Arsenal runs until 2026, and Transfermarkt values the Ukrainian at €20 million.
