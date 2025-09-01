Oleksandr Zinchenko one step away from joining Nottingham Forest

Everything will be decided in the next few hours.

It appears the 28-year-old Ukrainian is set to switch clubs this summer.

Details: According to David Ornstein, Nottingham Forest have managed to submit the paperwork for a loan agreement with Arsenal for Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Reports indicate that Nottingham registered the transfer at 19:00, confirming both the legality and the high likelihood of the move.

Sources say Forest turned to the Ukrainian after a last-minute deal for Atlético Madrid defender Javi Galán collapsed on deadline day.

Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Arsenal in 2022 from Manchester City for €35 million. Since then, he has played 91 matches for the Gunners, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists.

His current contract with Arsenal runs until 2026, and Transfermarkt values the Ukrainian at €20 million.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal. #NFFC agree straight loan deal with #AFC & personal terms in place for 28yo. Dealsheet submitted after Javi Galan move ended + Ukraine international defender now complete @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/v8BhcA47X3 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2025

Reminder: OFFICIAL. Nicolo Savona is a Nottingham Forest player!