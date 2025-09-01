RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Oleksandr Zinchenko one step away from joining Nottingham Forest

Oleksandr Zinchenko one step away from joining Nottingham Forest

Everything will be decided in the next few hours.
Football news Today, 16:23
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Oleksandr Zinchenko in the Arsenal squad Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

It appears the 28-year-old Ukrainian is set to switch clubs this summer.

Details: According to David Ornstein, Nottingham Forest have managed to submit the paperwork for a loan agreement with Arsenal for Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Reports indicate that Nottingham registered the transfer at 19:00, confirming both the legality and the high likelihood of the move.

Sources say Forest turned to the Ukrainian after a last-minute deal for Atlético Madrid defender Javi Galán collapsed on deadline day.

Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Arsenal in 2022 from Manchester City for €35 million. Since then, he has played 91 matches for the Gunners, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists.

His current contract with Arsenal runs until 2026, and Transfermarkt values the Ukrainian at €20 million.

Reminder: OFFICIAL. Nicolo Savona is a Nottingham Forest player!

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
Related Team News
Official: Jakub Kiwior joins Porto Football news Today, 15:46 The Dragons strengthen their squad! Official: Jakub Kiwior joins Porto
Colombian reinforcement! Official: Piero Hincapie joins London Arsenal Football news Today, 15:23 Colombian reinforcement! Official: Piero Hincapie joins London Arsenal
Another key player down! Saliba suffers injury early in Liverpool clash Football news Yesterday, 11:47 Another key player down! Saliba suffers injury early in Liverpool clash
Referee removed from Liverpool vs Arsenal match just hours before kickoff. What happened? Football news Yesterday, 09:32 Referee removed from Liverpool vs Arsenal match just hours before kickoff. What happened?
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Yesterday, 06:32 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
Nicolo Savona at Nottingham Forest Transfer news 30 aug 2025, 06:03 Official: Nicolo Savona joins Nottingham Forest!
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores