RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Official: Nicolo Savona joins Nottingham Forest!

Official: Nicolo Savona joins Nottingham Forest!

Defender's transfer finalized
Transfer news Today, 06:03
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Nicolo Savona at Nottingham Forest @NFFC / X

Nottingham Forest has officially unveiled their latest defensive signing, Nicolo Savona.

Details: Today, Premier League side Nottingham Forest formally announced the transfer of Italian defender Nicolo Savona. The player joins the club from Juventus, with Forest paying £11.5 million for his services. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the club.

Last season, Savona made 35 appearances for Juventus across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist, establishing himself as a versatile player capable of performing in any position.

See also: Will he leave after a setback? Ex-Liverpool manager's stock rises in Nottingham Forest shortlist

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
Related Team News
Nicolo Savona in the Juventus squad Football news 28 aug 2025, 14:35 Here we go! Nicolò Savona is moving to Nottingham Forest
Will he leave after a setback? Ex-Liverpool manager's stock rises in Nottingham Forest shortlist Football news 27 aug 2025, 05:54 Will he leave after a setback? Ex-Liverpool manager's stock rises in Nottingham Forest shortlist
A surprise replacement for Santo at Nottingham Forest identified. A return could be on the cards Football news 25 aug 2025, 12:41 A surprise replacement for Santo at Nottingham Forest identified. A return could be on the cards
Football news 25 aug 2025, 07:47 FA to investigate Crystal Palace fans' banner about Marinakis and Gibbs-White
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores