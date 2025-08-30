Official: Nicolo Savona joins Nottingham Forest!

Defender's transfer finalized

Nottingham Forest has officially unveiled their latest defensive signing, Nicolo Savona.

Details: Today, Premier League side Nottingham Forest formally announced the transfer of Italian defender Nicolo Savona. The player joins the club from Juventus, with Forest paying £11.5 million for his services. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the club.

Savona signs. ✍️ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 30, 2025

Last season, Savona made 35 appearances for Juventus across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist, establishing himself as a versatile player capable of performing in any position.



