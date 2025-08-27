RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Will he leave after a setback? Ex-Liverpool manager's stock rises in Nottingham Forest shortlist

Will he leave after a setback? Ex-Liverpool manager's stock rises in Nottingham Forest shortlist

The club wants to keep him.
Football news Today, 05:54
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Will he leave after a setback? Ex-Liverpool manager's stock rises in Nottingham Forest shortlist Getty Images

The conflict between Nuno Espírito Santo and the Nottingham Forest management has signaled a potential coaching change, and the Tricky Trees are actively exploring various options.

Details: According to Football Insider, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers sits high on the shortlist for the City Ground, with the Northern Irishman emerging as one of the frontrunners for the Nottingham Forest job.

Meanwhile, Celtic's hierarchy are desperate to hold on to Rodgers and plan to offer him a new contract, as his current deal runs until the summer of 2026. Despite statements that he intends to stay in Glasgow at least until next summer, speculation about his future will continue to swirl until a new agreement is signed.

Recall: Celtic, under Rodgers' leadership, suffered an embarrassing exit in Champions League qualifying, failing to score against Kairat in 210 minutes, with the Kazakh side booking a Champions League stage spot after a penalty shootout.

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
Celtic Celtic Schedule Celtic News Celtic Transfers
Related Team News
Celtic fan travels 5,000 kilometers to Kazakhstan only to… get fined right away Football news Yesterday, 10:53 Celtic fan travels 5,000 kilometers to Kazakhstan only to… get fined right away
A surprise replacement for Santo at Nottingham Forest identified. A return could be on the cards Football news 25 aug 2025, 12:41 A surprise replacement for Santo at Nottingham Forest identified. A return could be on the cards
Football news 25 aug 2025, 07:47 FA to investigate Crystal Palace fans' banner about Marinakis and Gibbs-White
Ange Postecoglou with the Europa League trophy Football news 22 aug 2025, 08:49 Bombshell! Ange Postecoglou could replace Nuno Espírito Santo at Nottingham
Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottingham Forest Football news 22 aug 2025, 04:41 A scandal is brewing! Nuno Espírito Santo could be sacked by Nottingham Forest after clash with club management
Football news 22 aug 2025, 01:51 A new home! Official: Douglas Luiz joins Nottingham Forest
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores