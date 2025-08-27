Will he leave after a setback? Ex-Liverpool manager's stock rises in Nottingham Forest shortlist

The conflict between Nuno Espírito Santo and the Nottingham Forest management has signaled a potential coaching change, and the Tricky Trees are actively exploring various options.

Details: According to Football Insider, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers sits high on the shortlist for the City Ground, with the Northern Irishman emerging as one of the frontrunners for the Nottingham Forest job.

Meanwhile, Celtic's hierarchy are desperate to hold on to Rodgers and plan to offer him a new contract, as his current deal runs until the summer of 2026. Despite statements that he intends to stay in Glasgow at least until next summer, speculation about his future will continue to swirl until a new agreement is signed.

Recall: Celtic, under Rodgers' leadership, suffered an embarrassing exit in Champions League qualifying, failing to score against Kairat in 210 minutes, with the Kazakh side booking a Champions League stage spot after a penalty shootout.