Oleksandr Usyk's wife shares adorable family vacation photos

Boxing superstar Oleksandr Usyk is enjoying a well-deserved break after his victorious bout for the undisputed heavyweight championship against Daniel Dubois. His wife, Kateryna, shared some vacation photos on her Instagram page.

She posted several snapshots featuring Oleksandr, herself, and one of their sons. The family finally reunited to spend quality time together in the warmth of their closest circle.

As a reminder, on July 19, Oleksandr Usyk claimed a convincing victory over Daniel Dubois in the fight for the undisputed world champion title. The Ukrainian defeated his opponent by knockout in the fifth round.

Now, Usyk is set to face mandatory challenger Joseph Parker to defend his WBO championship belt. According to the organization's rules, the parties must reach an agreement within a month to stage the bout; otherwise, a purse bid will be scheduled.