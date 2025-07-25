Oleksandr Usyk's wife shares a glimpse of their family getaway in Marbella

Boxing superstar Oleksandr Usyk has taken a well-deserved break after his bout with Daniel Dubois—traveling to Marbella, Spain, with his family. His wife, Kateryna, shared photos and videos of their vacation on her Instagram page.

Kateryna posted snapshots capturing moments as the couple boarded their flight and headed to Spain. In one of the Instagram stories, fans can watch Usyk and his eldest daughter leaping into the pool together, enjoying some lighthearted family fun.

To recap, on July 19, Oleksandr Usyk faced Daniel Dubois in a fight for the undisputed world heavyweight championship. The Ukrainian secured a confident victory, knocking out Dubois in the fifth round and claiming the undisputed champion's title for the third time in his career.

Usyk's next bout is expected to be against WBO mandatory challenger Joseph Parker. The WBO has already ordered both camps to negotiate the fight terms, giving them a month to reach an agreement.