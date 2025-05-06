Oleksandr Usyk shares personal training snapshot from the gym

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk is ramping up his training ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Daniel Dubois. The Ukrainian fighter shared a personal snapshot from one of his gym sessions in his Instagram story.

Usyk posted a photo featuring himself and a friend at the gym. While his friend is working out with dumbbells, Oleksandr stands nearby, closely observing the action.

As a reminder, Oleksandr Usyk is set to face Daniel Dubois in an upcoming bout. This will be a rematch, where the boxers will battle to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion. The showdown is scheduled for July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London.

It's worth noting that Usyk's most recent fight took place in December of last year, when he claimed victory in a rematch against Tyson Fury. Usyk has also previously faced Daniel Dubois—their first meeting was in August 2023, where Usyk secured a knockout win in the ninth round.

Dubois’ latest outing was in September 2024, where the Englishman defeated compatriot Anthony Joshua, successfully defending his IBF world heavyweight title.