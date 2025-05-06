RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Boxing News "Because I love him." Usyk speaks on who he fears ahead of Dubois bout

"Because I love him." Usyk speaks on who he fears ahead of Dubois bout

Boxing News Today, 07:45
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
"Because I love him." Usyk speaks on who he fears ahead of Dubois bout Getty Images

Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk is fully focused on his upcoming clash with Daniel Dubois, sharing his thoughts in a reflective social media post.

Details: Usyk, a man of deep faith, declared that the only one he fears is God, because he loves Him. With this statement, he sends a clear message to his next opponent: he has no fear of Dubois.

Fans flooded the Ukrainian heavyweight's comments with messages of support. Usyk received more than six hundred positive responses.

Reminder: Earlier, during the face-off between Usyk and Dubois, the Brit pushed his opponent. Usyk simply responded with a smile and laughter.

Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk have officially announced a rematch for the undisputed heavyweight title. The fight is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London on July 19.

Popular news
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle Yesterday, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Primera LPF (Argentine Championship), Apertura 2025. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability Football news Yesterday, 04:36 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 04 may 2025, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 03 may 2025, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona Today, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:03 Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. receives first call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Football news Today, 08:54 “It's a disgrace.” Čeferin speaks candidly about the state of infrastructure in Italy Football news Today, 08:49 Kaizer Chiefs move to bring in an overseas defender: Who is he! Lifestyle Today, 08:46 Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton attends Met Gala 2025 as co-chair Hockey news Today, 08:18 Crosby and Fleury to represent Team Canada at the World Championship Football news Today, 08:10 Bizarre incident. Rayo Vallecano cancels training due to... stolen equipment Lifestyle Today, 08:03 Had some fun. Cole Palmer and his sister record a hilarious TikTok video Football news Today, 07:49 Valencia to secure loan for Nuevo Mestalla stadium construction Boxing News Today, 07:45 "Because I love him." Usyk speaks on who he fears ahead of Dubois bout Football news Today, 07:28 Manchester City wants to sign Wolverhampton star Ait-Nouri
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Football Today Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Basketball Today Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup Football Today Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025 Football Today Boston River vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 game
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores