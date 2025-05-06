"Because I love him." Usyk speaks on who he fears ahead of Dubois bout
Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk is fully focused on his upcoming clash with Daniel Dubois, sharing his thoughts in a reflective social media post.
Details: Usyk, a man of deep faith, declared that the only one he fears is God, because he loves Him. With this statement, he sends a clear message to his next opponent: he has no fear of Dubois.
Fans flooded the Ukrainian heavyweight's comments with messages of support. Usyk received more than six hundred positive responses.
Reminder: Earlier, during the face-off between Usyk and Dubois, the Brit pushed his opponent. Usyk simply responded with a smile and laughter.
Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk have officially announced a rematch for the undisputed heavyweight title. The fight is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London on July 19.