Emotions run high. Dubois shoves Usyk in first face-off

Very soon, we will witness another fight for the title of the undisputed heavyweight world champion. This will be a rematch between Usyk and Dubois. Though there's still plenty of time before the bout, the tensions are already boiling.

Details: On Monday, April 28, at Wembley Stadium, the first meeting between the Ukrainian and British boxers took place. It ended very emotionally: Daniel Dubois shoved Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian responded with a smile.

Daniel Dubois shoves Oleksandr Usyk in first face-off as security intervenes!



Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk have officially announced a rematch for the undisputed heavyweight world title. The fight will take place in London at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

Reminder: Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk is actively preparing for the fight against Daniel Dubois. Recently, he shared a funny video from Wembley Stadium on his Instagram page.