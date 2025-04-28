"Where are you, Daniel?" Usyk posts amusing video from Wembley Stadium

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk is gearing up for a bout against Daniel Dubois, officially announced earlier. Ahead of the fight, the athlete shared a humorous video on his Instagram page from Wembley Stadium.

The video shows the Ukrainian strolling across the turf of the empty stadium before standing at the center of the field and loudly shouting, "Daniel, where are you?!" Clearly, Usyk is referencing Dubois, whom he expects to meet at the stadium for their showdown.

It was officially announced yesterday that the rematch for the undisputed heavyweight championship between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will take place. The fight is set to be held at London's Wembley and is just around the corner, on July 19.

It's worth noting that these boxers met two years ago, with the Ukrainian emerging victorious. Therefore, in July, Dubois will be determined to seek revenge against his opponent. Usyk, on the other hand, will be fighting to retain his championship titles and reclaim his IBF belt, which he voluntarily vacated last summer to have a rematch with Tyson Fury.