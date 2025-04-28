Legendary. Oleksandr Usyk and Zlatan Ibrahimovic met in London

It has been revealed that Oleksandr Usyk will have a rematch against Dubois for the title of undisputed world champion. On the same evening, he had a legendary encounter.

Details: The Ukrainian boxer posted on Instagram a photo where he is captured with the legendary former footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The meeting took place at London Airport.

Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk have officially announced a rematch for the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion. The fight will take place in London at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

Recall: Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk showcased his tender fatherly side, appearing in a video by his wife Kateryna, which she posted in her Instagram story. In it, the Ukrainian is seen trying to feed their one-year-old daughter Maria with a spoon.