Best dad! Oleksandr Usyk's wife shows how he tries to feed their 1-year-old daughter

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk showcased his tender fatherly side in a video shared by his wife Kateryna on her Instagram story. In it, the Ukrainian tries to feed his 1-year-old daughter Maria with a spoon.

In the video, Usyk holds the little one in his arms and concentrates on feeding her porridge from a bowl. However, the girl doesn't seem thrilled with the meal, shaking her head in disapproval, refusing to eat.

The video is heartwarming and homely, capturing the atmosphere of love and coziness that prevails in the Usyk household.

It's worth noting that Oleksandr is soon expected to defend his championship titles in an upcoming bout. His opponent is anticipated to be Daniel Dubois, with the fight potentially taking place on July 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.

However, Usyk's promoter, Oleksandr Krasyuk, confirms only that negotiations are ongoing, without any specifics as of yet. According to him, even the exact date or month has not been discussed.

Previously, the WBO reported receiving a petition for a bout between Usyk and Dubois.