Third promoter in a year. Shakur Stevenson leaves Matchroom

Shakur Stevenson plans to fight in the summer of 2025, but for now remains without a promoter.

Details: According to BoxingScene, Shakur has decided to leave Matchroom, parting ways with Eddie Hearn. The boxer's managers are in negotiations with promoter Lou DiBella.

Stevenson had two fights left on his contract with Matchroom, but Hearn himself decided not to activate the option for a contract extension for the second fight.

For Shakur, this marks his third promoter in the past year. He previously worked with Top Rank, then with Matchroom, and now might join DiBella Entertainment.

