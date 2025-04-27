Official: Usyk and Dubois announce date for undisputed world championship fight

Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk have officially announced their rematch for the undisputed heavyweight world championship. The fight will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on July 19.

Dubois will have the opportunity to avenge his defeat from two years ago. Since then, the Brit has fought his way back into the ranks of the division's best, becoming the full world champion last summer after transitioning from interim titleholder, and then knocked out Anthony Joshua in the fifth round.

In February, he was scheduled to fight Joseph Parker but withdrew two days before the event. Instead of rescheduling that bout, he has focused on the rematch with Usyk, where all four belts will be on the line.

I am grateful to God for the opportunity to fight for the undisputed championship again. Thank you, Daniel, for taking care of my IBF belt — now I'm going to take it back, - Usyk stated.

Dubois expressed confidence in his abilities and a desire for revenge.