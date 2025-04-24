Boxing star Jake Paul set to purchase estate for a staggering $42 million

According to TMZ, the star boxer and former YouTuber Jake Paul is planning to acquire a 17-hectare plot of land with a magnificent mansion in Decatur County, Georgia.

The cost of this home is reported to be $42 million, but there is no information on how much Paul has offered for its purchase.

The described property has everything needed for comfortable living — a stable, a manager's house, a guest house, a duck pond, a lake, and a cliff overlooking Lake Seminole. Given the size of the plot, there's plenty of space for outdoor activities, including fishing, hunting, camping, boating, and more. The estate is also fenced off to ensure the residents' privacy.

TMZ sources note that Paul himself is unlikely to live in this house, as it will be purchased as a business project.

It should be noted that Paul will step into the ring in June for the first time since last November. His opponent will be Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Also, remember that Paul previously announced his engagement to his beloved, speed skating star Jutta Leerdam.