Official: West Ham sign Walker-Peters
Football news Today, 05:50Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
x.com/WestHam
This summer, West Ham have not been very active in the transfer market, but today the club officially announced their second squad reinforcement.
Details: Right-back Kyle Walker-Peters has officially become a West Ham player.
The 28-year-old Englishman has joined West Ham as a free agent. He has signed a three-year contract with the London club.
Walker-Peters' previous club was Southampton. Earlier in his career, he also played for his boyhood club, Tottenham.
Reminder: It was previously reported that West Ham are ready to sell their striker Niclas Füllkrug this summer.
