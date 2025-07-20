RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: West Ham sign Walker-Peters

Official: West Ham sign Walker-Peters

Football news Today, 05:50
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Official: West Ham sign Walker-Peters

This summer, West Ham have not been very active in the transfer market, but today the club officially announced their second squad reinforcement.

Details: Right-back Kyle Walker-Peters has officially become a West Ham player.

The 28-year-old Englishman has joined West Ham as a free agent. He has signed a three-year contract with the London club.

Walker-Peters' previous club was Southampton. Earlier in his career, he also played for his boyhood club, Tottenham.

Reminder: It was previously reported that West Ham are ready to sell their striker Niclas Füllkrug this summer.

West Ham
English Premier League
