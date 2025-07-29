RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Southampton sells their defender to a top club

Official: Southampton sells their defender to a top club

For a decent sum.
Football news Today, 03:16
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
x.com/FCPorto

After yet another relegation from the Premier League, Southampton's leading players have started seeking new opportunities. While Aaron Ramsdale is rumored to be on his way out of the Saints' camp, the departure of one of their key players has already become a reality.

Details: After eight years with the club, defender Jan Bednarek has decided it's time for a change of scenery. The 29-year-old Polish international centre-back is joining Portuguese giants Porto, the reigning bronze medalists of the Primeira Liga. The transfer fee was not officially disclosed by the clubs, but Transfermarkt reports the deal is valued at €7.5 million.

The personal terms of Bednarek's stay at Estádio do Dragão remain undisclosed, but it's confirmed that he has signed a four-year contract.

Reminder: The Polish defender joined Southampton in the summer of 2017 from Lech Poznań, making 254 appearances for the Saints—181 of those in the Premier League—scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.

