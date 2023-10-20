OFFICIAL. Papu Gomez has been disqualified for two years due to a positive doping test

RU RU NG NG
World Champion and Monza player Alejandro Gomez has been suspended for two years due to a positive doping test, as announced on the club's website.

The football player's biological samples revealed the presence of terbutaline. The player tested positive for a banned substance while with Sevilla ahead of the 2022 World Cup, and he has now been penalized with a two-year suspension. AC Monza reserves the right to evaluate the subsequent procedural steps.

According to another source, the prohibited substance was found in a cough syrup prescribed for a child. The Argentine player explained that he felt unwell at night, and without prior consultation, he decided to take the medication.

Gomez has previously played for Italian club Atalanta, Spanish club Sevilla, and Ukrainian side Metalist. It's worth noting that Gomez was part of the squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Argentina's national team won the World Cup, and the midfielder received a gold medal.

At the end of September, he moved to Monza as a free agent. He had the opportunity to participate in only two matches in October.

