Official: Nicolo Zaniolo fined for locker room brawl

Today, an official decision was announced regarding Zaniolo's conflict with Roma players.

Details: The 26-year-old Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo will have to pay a €15,000 fine following an incident that occurred during a youth match between Roma and Fiorentina. Zaniolo stormed into the opposing locker room, urinated near two young Roma players, and then pushed one of them.

During the investigation conducted by the Italian Football Federation, it was decided to impose a financial penalty on the player. Zaniolo fully admitted his guilt and promised to pay the fine in full.

Reminder: Zaniolo was accused of provoking young Roma footballers