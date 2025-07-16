Official: Mussolini's grandson joins Cremonese on loan

The player is on the move again, heading out on loan.

Details: Today, Cremonese officially announced on their X social media page the signing of 22-year-old Lazio right-back Romano Floriani Mussolini.

The deal is set for one year, but Cremonese has the option to make the transfer permanent for €5 million should the coaching staff decide to keep him. Additionally, Lazio will receive 50% of any future transfer fee if Cremonese sells the player on.

Last season, Mussolini played on loan at Juve Stabia. The club was ready to trigger the buyout clause for the young defender, but Lazio quickly exercised their buy-back option, returning the great-grandson of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini to his parent club.

