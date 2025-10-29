Official: Messi to visit Angola for friendly match
A football celebration for the African nation
Football news Today, 12:44Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The Argentina national team will play a friendly match against Angola's national squad.
Details: The match will take place on November 14 in Luanda, the country's capital.
This means the reigning world champions will play on African soil for the first time in a long while. The match promises to be a major event for local fans, as Messi’s arrival with his star-studded Argentina teammates is expected to generate huge excitement.
Reminder: Lionel Messi has confirmed his desire to play at the 2026 World Cup.