Official: Messi to visit Angola for friendly match

A football celebration for the African nation
Football news Today, 12:44
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The Argentina national team will play a friendly match against Angola's national squad.

Details: The match will take place on November 14 in Luanda, the country's capital.

This means the reigning world champions will play on African soil for the first time in a long while. The match promises to be a major event for local fans, as Messi’s arrival with his star-studded Argentina teammates is expected to generate huge excitement.

Reminder: Lionel Messi has confirmed his desire to play at the 2026 World Cup.

