ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news NPFL: Kwara United Hit by Injury Crisis Ahead of Katsina United Clash

NPFL: Kwara United Hit by Injury Crisis Ahead of Katsina United Clash

Football news Today, 02:01
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
NPFL: Kwara United Hit by Injury Crisis Ahead of Katsina United Clash NPFL: Kwara United Hit by Injury Crisis Ahead of Katsina United Clash

Kwara United have been dealt a significant blow ahead of their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 9 fixture against Katsina United, as a growing injury list threatens to derail their preparations for the crucial encounter.

The Harmony Boys' squad has been significantly depleted, with five key players ruled out of the Katsina United clash. The affected players include Aliu Saulaudeen, Muhammad Alao, Mubarak Saed, Obiora Kingsley, and Mises Nyebe.

Alao and Saed are currently sidelined due to malaria, while Saulaudeen is nursing an injury. Meanwhile, Kingsley and Nyebe are recovering from undisclosed knocks, leaving the technical crew with limited options ahead of the Matchday 9 fixture.

Kwara United will face Katsina United at the Rashidi Yekini Stadium in Ilorin this weekend. The Harmony Boys currently sit 14th on the NPFL table with nine points from eight games and will be desperate to return to winning ways in front of their home fans.

With injuries and illness affecting key players, the Kwara head coach may be forced to reshuffle his starting lineup, relying on younger players to step up in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter. Katsina United, on the other hand, will look to capitalise on Kwara United’s weakened squad as they aim to climb further up the table.

Related teams and leagues
Kwara United Kwara United Schedule Kwara United News Kwara United Transfers
Katsina United Katsina United Schedule Katsina United News Katsina United Transfers
NPFL Nigeria NPFL Nigeria Table NPFL Nigeria Fixtures NPFL Nigeria Predictions
Related Tournament News
NPFL: Barau FC Appoints Rabiu Tata as Interim Technical Adviser Ahead of Sunday Derby Match Football news Yesterday, 10:53 NPFL: Barau FC Appoints Rabiu Tata as Interim Technical Adviser Ahead of Sunday Derby Match
NPFL Slams Heavy Fines on Kano Pillars Over Violence Against Shooting Stars Football news 13 oct 2025, 12:42 NPFL Slams Heavy Fines on Kano Pillars Over Violence Against Shooting Stars
Heavy Sanctions Slam Kano Pillars Over Matchday Mayhem Football news 13 oct 2025, 12:24 Heavy Sanctions Slam Kano Pillars Over Matchday Mayhem
NPFL: Bendel Insurance Appoint Kennedy Boboye as New Technical Adviser Football news 13 oct 2025, 10:49 NPFL: Bendel Insurance Appoint Kennedy Boboye as New Technical Adviser
NPFL Condemns Kano Pillars Fans’ Violent Behaviour at Sani Abacha Stadium Football news 13 oct 2025, 02:18 NPFL Condemns Kano Pillars Fans’ Violent Behaviour at Sani Abacha Stadium
Mayhem in Nigeria! Furious Kano Pillars fans attack referee and Shooting Stars players after the match Football news 12 oct 2025, 14:37 Mayhem in Nigeria! Furious Kano Pillars fans attack referee and Shooting Stars players after the match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores