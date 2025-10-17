NPFL: Kwara United Hit by Injury Crisis Ahead of Katsina United Clash

Kwara United have been dealt a significant blow ahead of their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 9 fixture against Katsina United, as a growing injury list threatens to derail their preparations for the crucial encounter.

The Harmony Boys' squad has been significantly depleted, with five key players ruled out of the Katsina United clash. The affected players include Aliu Saulaudeen, Muhammad Alao, Mubarak Saed, Obiora Kingsley, and Mises Nyebe.

Alao and Saed are currently sidelined due to malaria, while Saulaudeen is nursing an injury. Meanwhile, Kingsley and Nyebe are recovering from undisclosed knocks, leaving the technical crew with limited options ahead of the Matchday 9 fixture.

Kwara United will face Katsina United at the Rashidi Yekini Stadium in Ilorin this weekend. The Harmony Boys currently sit 14th on the NPFL table with nine points from eight games and will be desperate to return to winning ways in front of their home fans.

With injuries and illness affecting key players, the Kwara head coach may be forced to reshuffle his starting lineup, relying on younger players to step up in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter. Katsina United, on the other hand, will look to capitalise on Kwara United’s weakened squad as they aim to climb further up the table.