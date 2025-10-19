ES ES FR FR
NPFL: FC Barau and Kano Pillars Set to Square Off in Empty Stadium

This weekend’s match between FC Barau and Kano Pillars won’t have the usual roar of the crowd, and that’s not by choice. The NPFL has ordered the game to be played behind closed doors at the Sani Abacha Stadium, following the crowd trouble that broke out during Kano Pillars’ last home game against Shooting Stars.

The NPFL’s decision comes in response to the disturbances during Kano Pillars’ Matchday 7 clash with Shooting Stars, where crowd trouble forced the league’s hand. As punishment, Pillars have been ordered to play their next home game without fans — a move aimed at curbing future incidents and reinforcing matchday discipline. The club was also fined N9.5m, docked three points and three goals, and ordered to host the remainder of their home matches in Katsina.

Both teams are feeling the heat going into this game. FC Barau sits at the bottom of the NPFL table with just one win all season, so they’re itching for a big performance, especially against their more established city rivals. Kano Pillars aren’t much better off, hanging around 17th place with eight points and still trying to find their footing after a shaky start to the campaign.

