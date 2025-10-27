NPFL: Enyimba International FC Gives Coach Stanley Eguma Two Matches to Revive Team’s Form

Enyimba International FC has placed head coach Stanley Eguma under serious pressure, giving him a two-game ultimatum to turn around the club’s poor run in the ongoing 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The decision came after an emergency meeting on Monday where the club’s management reviewed the team’s recent performances, including the 2–1 defeat to Plateau United in Jos on matchday ten. That result was Enyimba’s third consecutive league loss, increasing concerns about the team’s direction under Eguma’s leadership.

Enyimba’s current record of three wins, four draws, and three defeats from ten matches has left them struggling to keep up with the leading teams. Growing frustration among fans and club officials has led to a demand for an immediate improvement in results.

Reports from within the club indicate that Eguma and his technical staff must deliver strong performances in their next two fixtures against Kano Pillars at home in Aba this weekend and Abia Warriors away in Umuahia next week or risk losing their positions.

In an official statement, the club’s management emphasized its long-standing tradition of success and commitment to maintaining high standards.

“Enyimba FC has a proud history and a winning culture,” the statement read. “While we appreciate the efforts of the technical crew, recent performances have not met our expectations. We expect an immediate improvement starting with Sunday’s home game against Kano Pillars.”

The club also assured supporters and stakeholders that all necessary measures are being taken to restore confidence, improve performance, and keep Enyimba competitive in the NPFL title race.