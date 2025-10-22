NPFL: Bayelsa United FC Issues Two-Match Ultimatum to Coaches and Players After Poor NPFL Run

Bayelsa United Football Club has handed a two-match ultimatum to its players and coaching staff following a disappointing string of results in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Bayelsa United has won only one of their last seven NPFL matches, and Chairman Tarilaye Nwankwe has made his disappointment clear during an emergency meeting with the team in Yenagoa.

According to Nwankwe, the ultimatum will take effect immediately, starting with this weekend’s away fixture against Warri Wolves in Ozoro, and the home match against Plateau United scheduled for October 31, 2025.

"The Bayelsa State Government has made significant investments in this club," said Nwankwe. "Unfortunately, the results on the pitch haven’t lived up to expectations. We can’t continue like this — the team’s performance must start reflecting the support and resources we’ve received."

Nwankwe emphasized that the directive is not meant to single out individuals, but to realign the entire team with the club’s long-term goals.

"This is not a witch-hunt," he clarified. "It’s a sincere push to get everyone—from players to coaches—on board with our vision to make Bayelsa United one of the top football clubs in Nigeria."

Bayelsa United has struggled for form lately, managing just one win in their last seven NPFL games. The poor run has seen them drop to 13th on the league table, with 11 points from nine matches. The upcoming fixtures against Warri Wolves and Plateau United are now crucial, not only for league points but also for the future of the team’s technical crew and squad harmony.