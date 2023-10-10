RU RU NG NG
Now it's official: the hosts of Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 have been named

Football news Today, 06:54
Kenley Ward
Now it’s official: the hosts of Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 have been named Photo: UEFA Twitter

It has become known which countries will host the European Football Championships in 2028 and 2032.

Following the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee, which took place on October 10, Euro 2028 will be held in the UK (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland) and Ireland.

The final of the tournament will take place at the legendary Wembley Arena in London. Interestingly, only one application was submitted to UEFA to host the tournament in 2028, so Great Britain and Ireland had no competitors. Previously, Türkiye also wanted to host the tournament, but it abandoned the idea.

Euro 2032 will be held in Italy and Turkey. There was also only one application here.

Let us remind you that Euro 2020 was supposed to take place in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was postponed to 2021. The tournament was held in 11 cities across Europe. In 2024, the European Championship will be hosted by Germany.

