Türkiye refused to host Euro 2028: the only candidate left

Football news Today, 06:00
The official UEFA website reports that Great Britain and Ireland will host the UEFA Euro 2028.

This decision was made after Turkey withdrew its bid to host the tournament.

On October 4, UEFA addressed the associations of Great Britain and Ireland with official letters. They said that the joint application had been reviewed and was then to be approved by the UEFA Executive Committee at a meeting scheduled for October 10 in Nyon.

UEFA's final decision will be made after both countries defend their bids at this meeting.

Last year, UEFA said it had received preliminary applications from the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

It should be noted that Turkey has submitted an application to host the European Championship in 2028 or 2032. After which it was decided to hold a joint tournament with Italy in 2032. Thus, the Turks abandoned the idea of holding the championship in 2028.

