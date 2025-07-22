Nottingham Forest star Gibbs-White misses start of preseason due to personal issues

Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White has missed the team's recently started preseason training camp in Portugal due to personal circumstances. As it turns out, this is related to the illness of his pregnant girlfriend, which she revealed herself on her Instagram page.

Brittany De Villiers posted a photo of herself from her hospital bed, accompanied by an emotional caption.

"To all the mamas who are dealing with or have dealt with a high risk pregnancy, my heart really goes out to you and I want you to know you're not alone. This has been one of the hardest things I've dealt with and I just don't really remember a time I wasn't overwhelmed with stress."

It's worth noting that Gibbs-White and De Villiers are already raising a child together—a son named Grayson, who was born in 2023. The couple also recently got engaged this June at Lake Como in Italy.

Incidentally, Gibbs-White may soon leave Nottingham Forest, as Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing him.