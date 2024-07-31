Not just buying. Inter Miami intends to sell a player for a record sum

We're all used to David Beckham's club Inter Miami turning out star players, but other members of the club that Lionel Messi represents have interest from European teams.

According to several GiveMeSport reporters at once, the Herons are finalising a deal to sell centre midfielder Diego Gomez to English Brighton. The deal is estimated to be worth $18 million. But, the move of the 21-year-old Paraguayan to England will happen not in the summer, but already in the next transfer window.

If the amount of $18 million is indeed paid, the sale of Gomez will be the biggest exit transfer in the history of Inter Miami and the second in the entire league. This transfer would still be inferior to the sale of Miguel Almiron to Newcastle in the winter of 2019. At that time, the Magpies gave 24 million euros for him.

Earlier, Inter Miami had a successful start in the Leagues Cup, defeating Mexican Puebla.