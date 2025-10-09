No Super League. Barcelona Aims to Join the European Club Association

Barcelona has changed direction.

Once one of the founding members of the European Super League, Barcelona has now completely shifted its course and plans to join a different organization.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently met with PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Following their meeting, it was revealed that the Catalan club intends to join the European Club Association (ECA).

Quote: “Today I once again welcome a special guest. Sometimes friends may have differences in opinion, and that’s perfectly normal, but they always unite for the greater good.

He has brought his club back to life — both on the pitch with a remarkable young team and off it with an incredible new stadium.

The president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta — please join me in welcoming him back to the family,” said Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

At present, Real Madrid and Florentino Pérez remain the only original participants still involved in the Super League.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Florentino Pérez served as the first president of the Super League organization, while Juventus coach Andrea Agnelli and Manchester United owner Joel Glazer held the positions of vice presidents.