Football news Project failure. Real Madrid remain the only Super League participant

Project failure. Real Madrid remain the only Super League participant

It seems the Super League dream has fallen apart.
Football news Today, 10:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Project failure. Real Madrid remain the only Super League participant

Back in 2021, the football world was shaken by the announcement of a new European Super League. Four years later, nothing remains of that ambitious project.

Details: According to Goal, Real Madrid and Florentino Pérez are now the only original participants still standing. All other clubs have long since withdrawn.

Pérez was the first president of the organization, with Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli and Manchester United owner Joel Glazer serving as vice presidents. The project was officially unveiled on April 18, 2021.

However, by April 20, all English clubs had already pulled out, followed a day later by the Italian teams and Atlético Madrid, effectively dismantling the founding group.

Reminder: Tension is reportedly growing at Real Madrid around new head coach Xabi Alonso. Several key players are said to be unhappy with his management style and the way he distributes playing time.

