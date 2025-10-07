A conflict is brewing at Real Madrid. Vinícius and Valverde unhappy with Xabi Alonso's decisions

Tension arises between coach and team stars

Tension is mounting at Real Madrid around new head coach Xabi Alonso.

Details: According to L'Équipe, several key players at the Madrid club are expressing dissatisfaction with his management style and the way playing time is being distributed.

After the Carlo Ancelotti era, which was marked by a strict hierarchy and respect for player status, Alonso’s new approach—built around frequent squad rotations—has irritated some of the team’s stars. In particular, Vinícius Júnior and Fede Valverde have voiced their discontent.

Vinícius has already started two matches on the bench—against Oviedo and Marseille—and has not taken well to these decisions from the coach. Valverde, meanwhile, openly stated he does not want to play at right-back, but Alonso still deployed him in that position against Villarreal.

There are also questions within the squad about the rotation policy and the roles given to young players. Eighteen-year-old Franco Mastantuono, despite missing a full pre-season, has become one of the coach’s favorites and is getting significantly more minutes than Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo, which is causing frustration among the more experienced players.

