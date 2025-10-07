ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A conflict is brewing at Real Madrid. Vinícius and Valverde unhappy with Xabi Alonso's decisions

A conflict is brewing at Real Madrid. Vinícius and Valverde unhappy with Xabi Alonso's decisions

Tension arises between coach and team stars
Football news Today, 14:24
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
A conflict is brewing at Real Madrid. Vinícius and Valverde unhappy with Xabi Alonso's decisions https://x.com/realmadrid/status/1926579291057242529

Tension is mounting at Real Madrid around new head coach Xabi Alonso.

Details: According to L'Équipe, several key players at the Madrid club are expressing dissatisfaction with his management style and the way playing time is being distributed.

After the Carlo Ancelotti era, which was marked by a strict hierarchy and respect for player status, Alonso’s new approach—built around frequent squad rotations—has irritated some of the team’s stars. In particular, Vinícius Júnior and Fede Valverde have voiced their discontent.

Vinícius has already started two matches on the bench—against Oviedo and Marseille—and has not taken well to these decisions from the coach. Valverde, meanwhile, openly stated he does not want to play at right-back, but Alonso still deployed him in that position against Villarreal.

There are also questions within the squad about the rotation policy and the roles given to young players. Eighteen-year-old Franco Mastantuono, despite missing a full pre-season, has become one of the coach’s favorites and is getting significantly more minutes than Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo, which is causing frustration among the more experienced players.

Reminder: Real have named their price for which they are willing to let Valverde leave.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Real Madrid monitoring the situation around Nico Schlotterbeck Football news Today, 13:51 Real Madrid monitoring the situation around Nico Schlotterbeck
"I think — what are you doing? I wouldn't do that" - Gerrard on Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Football news Today, 12:51 "I think — what are you doing? I wouldn't do that" - Gerrard on Alexander-Arnold's move to Real
Federico Valverde of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF Football news Today, 06:02 Insane money! Real reveal the price tag for which they're ready to let Valverde go
Agreed with the coach: Fede Valverde will not join the Uruguay national team camp Football news Yesterday, 07:23 Agreed with the coach: Fede Valverde will not join the Uruguay national team camp
“Cristiano amazed me every day.” Keylor Navas reflects on playing alongside Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 05:19 “Cristiano amazed me every day.” Keylor Navas reflects on playing alongside Ronaldo
Will he play for the French national team? The nature of Mbappé’s injury revealed Football news 05 oct 2025, 10:29 Will he play for the French national team? The nature of Mbappé’s injury revealed
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores