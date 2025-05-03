No splashing cash? FC Paris budget revealed after promotion to Ligue 1

The capital’s FC Paris has secured its place in next season’s Ligue 1. For the first time since 1979, fans will witness a Parisian derby in the top flight of French football.

Following their promotion, the modest club’s budget for the upcoming season will at least double, reaching somewhere between 70 and 100 million euros. This was reported by L'Équipe.

For comparison, the club’s operating expenses in Ligue 2 were around 30 million euros. The main owner is billionaire Bernard Arnault, with Red Bull among the minority shareholders, but it seems the club has no intention of throwing money around.

It’s also noted that this summer, FC Paris plans to sign between 6 and 8 new players who already have Ligue 1 experience.