No one is playing small! Aston Villa submit official bid for Lucas Paquetá

The Brazilian could change clubs as soon as next week.
Football news Today, 11:23
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lucas Paqueta vs. Moses Caicedo Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham have named their price.

Details: According to journalist and insider Santi Aouna, negotiations have begun between Aston Villa and West Ham regarding the transfer of the Hammers' 28-year-old attacking midfielder Lucas Paquetá.

It is reported that after Aston Villa submitted an official transfer bid, they received a response with a price tag of £60 million. At the moment, the Claret and Blue are continuing talks, hoping to negotiate a lower fee for Paquetá and save on the deal.

Lucas Paquetá joined West Ham from Lyon in the summer of 2022 for €43 million and has since become a true leader for the Hammers.

Last season, the Brazilian made 36 appearances for the club, netting 5 goals. His current contract with West Ham runs until 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €28 million.

Reminder: New contender. Aston Villa interested in Christopher Nkunku

