RU RU NG NG
Main News Nigeria's Sports Minister stands up for Osimhen

Nigeria's Sports Minister stands up for Osimhen

Football news Today, 06:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Nigeria's Sports Minister stands up for Osimhen Nigeria's Sports Minister stands up for Osimhen

Nigeria's Sports Minister John Owen Henault did not ignore the scandal involving Napoli and his country's national team forward Victor Osimhen.

According to the official, he is personally ready to intervene in resolving this conflict in order to protect his compatriot.

As you know, the club recently made fun of Osimhen for missing a penalty. In particular, humorous videos about the football player were published there. After such publications, the player himself expressed his dissatisfaction and even threatened to sue, but later changed his mind.

“My office is making every effort to reach out to Osimhen personally. We need to understand whether he has problems, we need to establish the facts. “I am also in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Ambassador to Italy,” he said.

The minister also added that Nigeria will use diplomatic channels to jointly consider this issue with the Italian side.

"We need our athletes to be shown due respect. We must avoid any injustice, discrimination and humiliation that could harm their careers," the minister tweeted.

Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli Serie A Italy
Popular news
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:59 HIGHLIGHTS. Ramos' own goal. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:03 With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi
Al-Hilal FC. Kalidou Koulibaly Football news Yesterday, 15:48 VIDEO. A precise corner delivery. Neymar notched an assist to Koulibaly in the match for Al-Hilal.
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine. Neymar Football news Yesterday, 15:25 VIDEO. Neymar failed to convert a penalty for Al-Hilal in the match against Al-Shabab
A goal and an assist by Ronaldo. Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute Football news Yesterday, 13:31 VIDEO. A goal and an assist by Ronaldo: Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news 28 sep 2023, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:17 Kane fails his first German Language test. VIDEO Football news Today, 06:28 Chelsea has found a new title sponsor Football news Today, 06:00 Monza signed the world champion for free Football news Today, 06:00 Nigeria's Sports Minister stands up for Osimhen Football news Today, 05:58 VIDEO. Ramos Scored All His Own Goals in Matches Against Sevilla Football news Today, 05:00 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's ninth consecutive victory Football news Today, 04:37 Three legends together. Messi posted a joint photo with Zidane and Beckham Football news Today, 04:33 Barcelona has severed ties with Sevilla Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester United already have transfer plans in place for 2024 Football news Today, 03:51 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Huddersfield vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Preston vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023