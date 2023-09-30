Nigeria's Sports Minister stands up for Osimhen

Nigeria's Sports Minister John Owen Henault did not ignore the scandal involving Napoli and his country's national team forward Victor Osimhen.

According to the official, he is personally ready to intervene in resolving this conflict in order to protect his compatriot.

As you know, the club recently made fun of Osimhen for missing a penalty. In particular, humorous videos about the football player were published there. After such publications, the player himself expressed his dissatisfaction and even threatened to sue, but later changed his mind.

“My office is making every effort to reach out to Osimhen personally. We need to understand whether he has problems, we need to establish the facts. “I am also in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Ambassador to Italy,” he said.

The minister also added that Nigeria will use diplomatic channels to jointly consider this issue with the Italian side.

"We need our athletes to be shown due respect. We must avoid any injustice, discrimination and humiliation that could harm their careers," the minister tweeted.