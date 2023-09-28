Napoli issued a statement regarding the conflict with Osimhen

Italy's champions, Napoli, have issued a statement on their official website concerning the conflict with their key player, Victor Osimhen.

Over the weekend, the Nigerian striker failed to convert a penalty against Bologna. Subsequent to this, the club light-heartedly addressed the situation by releasing a video on their official TikTok, showcasing the missed penalty.

The footballer then purged his Instagram page of all Napoli-related posts, retaining only pictures related to his former clubs and the national team. The player's representatives demanded an apology from the club.

"To circumvent any misconceptions surrounding this matter, the club unequivocally states that it never intended to belittle or deride Victor Osimhen," reads the statement. "To underscore this sentiment, the club had steadfastly declined all offers for the player's transfer last summer. Broad experience dictates that social media content, including on platforms like TikTok, is often crafted with levity and ingenuity, devoid of any malevolent intent to mock Osimhen. Nevertheless, if Victor perceived any slight in the video, it was never the team's objective."

It should be added that after the incident, Victor Osimhen took to the pitch in the match against Udinese, scored one of the goals and celebrated with the team.