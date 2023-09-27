Real Madrid and clubs in Saudi Arabia are following Victor Osimhen

Real Madrid and clubs in Saudi Arabia are monitoring the development of the situation with Victor Osimhen and his scandal with Napoli, the Daily Mail reports.

We will remind that the player did not like the fact that a humorous video about him appeared on the network. Earlier it was already reported about the probable conflict between Osimhen and the management of Napoli. Italian mass media drew attention to the situation. In particular, the African footballer deleted a large part of the photos related to his career in Napoli from his page in social networks. At the same time, the star player left images related to the national team and his previous clubs.

Due to this development, Real Madrid and Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in buying the Napoli striker in January 2024. Also, Chelsea is following Osimhen, but because of the high salary, they probably won't be able to compete for the African player. The only question that remains is which club the footballer will choose, if he decides to leave Napoli.

We will remind that last season Victor Osimhen played 39 matches for Napoli in all competitions, scored 31 goals and helped the club become the Serie A champion.